One Nation calls on government to support mandatory sentencing bill for police attacks

Former detective sergeant and One Nation NSW MP Rod Roberts is orchestrating a mandatory minimum sentencing bill for police attacks to put before parliament.

About 50 officers are assaulted every week, according to Police Minister David Elliott.

Mr Roberts told Ben Fordham he implores the minister to support the bill.

“The community is crying out for it. The sentencing and punishment of offenders at the moment are not meeting community expectations.

“This is completely unacceptable and intolerable, this sort of behaviour.”

