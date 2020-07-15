2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Nation calls on government to support mandatory sentencing bill for police attacks

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David Elliott

Former detective sergeant and One Nation NSW MP Rod Roberts is orchestrating a mandatory minimum sentencing bill for police attacks to put before parliament.

About 50 officers are assaulted every week, according to Police Minister David Elliott.

Mr Roberts told Ben Fordham he implores the minister to support the bill.

“The community is crying out for it. The sentencing and punishment of offenders at the moment are not meeting community expectations.

“This is completely unacceptable and intolerable, this sort of behaviour.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
CrimeLawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873