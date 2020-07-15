‘We should fear justice!’: Police Minister reveals true extent of attacks on officers

Police Minister David Elliott says there is an overwhelming number of officers assaulted each week.

A recent spate of assaults have sent officers to hospital with severe injuries.

Minister Elliott told George Moore it has reached an unbearable level, with a large uptick in incidents in recent weeks.

“I made an effort when I became the minister 15 months ago to call every officer who’s injured in the line of duty and it was like one a week … now I’m averaging 50 a week.

“I just can’t keep up with it.”

Mr Elliott says people’s carelessness for consequences could be fuelling the violence.

“We should fear justice! That’s what keeps us obeying the law.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: Getty