Olympics still in sight for basketball star Andrew Bogut

Australian basketball legend Andrew Bogut has chosen not to re-sign with the Sydney Kings in the NBL, casting doubts over his professional future.

The basketball star told Deborah Night Free Agency has just opened up and in fairness to Sydney Kings, he decided not to re-sign while he was still unsure about his future.

“It’s just such a strange time in the world right now… we don’t know when… we can travel everywhere and when fans can watch sport.

“Until all that kinda gets figured out… I thought best case, just focus on myself and my family for now.”

Despite his NBL uncertainty, Bogut told Deborah Knight he still wants to get to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“If you’re a betting man you’d say it’d be my last Olympics with how old I am.

“But I still want to get there… I want to pick the best path towards getting to the Olympics in 2021.”

