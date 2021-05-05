2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Olympic fever ‘outweighs’ virus risks for Australian athletes

39 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Bronte CampbellTokyo Olympics
Article image for Olympic fever ‘outweighs’ virus risks for Australian athletes

The drama unfolding for cricketers in India has done little to sway the resolve of Australia’s Olympic swimmers.

Gold medalist Bronte Campbell told Jim Wilson her “laser focus” in training and being selected for Tokyo has sidelined COVID-19 concerns.

She has “a lot of faith” in organisers to keep athletes safe.

“Maybe I’m naively not that concerned about it.

“Tokyo seems like a bit of a different kettle of fish, in that the AOC’s been working quite closely with government.

“For me, the chance to compete in an Olympic Games is a huge opportunity, and it sort of outweighs a lot of those risks.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsOlympicsSportsSwimming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873