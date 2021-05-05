Olympic fever ‘outweighs’ virus risks for Australian athletes

The drama unfolding for cricketers in India has done little to sway the resolve of Australia’s Olympic swimmers.

Gold medalist Bronte Campbell told Jim Wilson her “laser focus” in training and being selected for Tokyo has sidelined COVID-19 concerns.

She has “a lot of faith” in organisers to keep athletes safe.

“Maybe I’m naively not that concerned about it.

“Tokyo seems like a bit of a different kettle of fish, in that the AOC’s been working quite closely with government.

“For me, the chance to compete in an Olympic Games is a huge opportunity, and it sort of outweighs a lot of those risks.”

Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images