Olympian’s tragic loss inspires marathon swimming challenge

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Olympian’s tragic loss inspires marathon swimming challenge

The Starlight Children’s Foundation has set out to raise $1 million to make sick kids’ lives brighter, with the help of some famous friends.

The Starlight Super Swim encourages pro and casual swimmers alike to set themselves a target, and swim the distance between January 26 and February 24.

Olympic gold medalist Brooke Hanson’s son Jack was born prematurely, and lived for just nine months in ICU. Her son Billy continues to receive treatment in hospital for a stoma.

She told Deborah Knight the Starlight Children’s Foundation initiatives have made a huge impact on her and her family.

“I get emotional just thinking about the support that we’ve had during that time; whether it’s just a hand on your shoulder to say ‘it’s okay’, or having a cup of tea in the Starlight room.

“It really does make a difference, and we’ve witnessed it first-hand.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To support Brooke’s swim, click HERE.

 

Image: Andrew Wong/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
