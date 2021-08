Peter Bol will be the first Australian man in 53 years to make an Olympics 800m final.

Gold medallist at the 1968 Summer Olympics Ralph Doubell was the last Aussie to reach the finals.

Mr Doubell told Ben Fordham he’d “love to see him win”.

“For Peter to win he’s got to improve by 2-3 seconds.

“When I ran I improved my time by 1.4 seconds.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Bettmann