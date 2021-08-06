Olympian Natalie Cook’s advice on how to harness the butterflies

Australian beach volleyball champion Natalie Cook is confident Australia can win gold again.

Cook was part of the winning team at the Sydney Olympics.

She told Deborah Knight she’s “so proud” of the team in Tokyo.

“We were taught 21 years ago that the butterflies were going to be there.

“Get your butterflies into formation, so they can fly you over the net to the gold medal. ”

Image: Getty/Ian Waldie