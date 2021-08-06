2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Olympian Natalie Cook’s advice on how to harness the butterflies

55 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Natalie CookTokyo 2020Volleyball
Article image for Olympian Natalie Cook’s advice on how to harness the butterflies

Australian beach volleyball champion Natalie Cook is confident Australia can win gold again.

Cook was part of the winning team at the Sydney Olympics.

She told Deborah Knight she’s “so proud” of the team in Tokyo.

“We were taught 21 years ago that the butterflies were going to be there.

“Get your butterflies into formation, so they can fly you over the net to the gold medal. ”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Ian Waldie 

Deborah Knight
NewsOlympicsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873