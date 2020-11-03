2GB
Oil refinery closure labelled ‘a warning to the rest of the country’

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Senator Deborah O’Neill has raised concerns about the threat to Australia’s fuel security following the announcement of the closure of an oil refinery in Western Australia.

She told Jim Wilson it was “devastating” for workers at the BP refinery in Kwinana, with 600 jobs expected to be lost.

“They are critical – having gone through COVID we understand Australia has to look after ourselves and we need to have refineries to be able to do that.

“This is critical to underpin the success of manufacturing in this country.

“600 people who walked away without a job on Friday in Kwinana in WA are a warning to the rest of the country that this government is not up to the task of making sure we have fuel security.”

Image: Getty

 

