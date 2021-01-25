2GB
  • Occupant describes ‘scary’ moment office..

Occupant describes ‘scary’ moment office building cracked and collapsed

50 mins ago
building collapseCrows Nest
Article image for Occupant describes ‘scary’ moment office building cracked and collapsed

10 people have been evacuated from a building in Sydney’s lower North Shore after the back wall collapsed.

The office building on Alexander Street in Crows Nest is adjacent to a building site, but the cause of the collapse is not yet known.

Firefighters are on the scene, but luckily no-one has been injured.

One occupant, Helen, was treating a patient when the collapse began. After evacuating, she documented the collapse in photos.

She described to Jim Wilson how the walls shook as a crack grew at the back of her office.

“I heard the cracking of the wall, and next thing I can see my wall is separating from my internal wall.

“It was quite scary … I looked at the wall and said ‘Oh my God, is that my eye[s] or something else?”

NewsNSW
