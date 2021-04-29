Oatlands crash family targeted in home invasion

The Abdallah family, who lost three of their children to a drunk drug driver, have been targeted in an aggravated break and enter.

A male left the Telopea home in a stolen white Audi with jewellery and other personal possessions.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white Audi S3 Sedan with registration plates EGJ-56M to come forward.

Leila and Danny Abdallah’s children were killed when an out-of-control ute mounted a footpath in Oatlands.

Nine Radio reporter Clinton Maynard told Deborah Knight Leila Abdallah was at home when the man walked through the front door.

“They’ve been through the worst thing imaginable and now they have to deal with this.”

