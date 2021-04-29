2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Oatlands crash family targeted in..

Oatlands crash family targeted in home invasion

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Oatlands crash family targeted in home invasion

The Abdallah family, who lost three of their children to a drunk drug driver, have been targeted in an aggravated break and enter.

A male left the Telopea home in a stolen white Audi with jewellery and other personal possessions.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white Audi S3 Sedan with registration plates EGJ-56M to come forward.

 

Leila and Danny Abdallah’s children were killed when an out-of-control ute mounted a footpath in Oatlands.

Nine Radio reporter Clinton Maynard told Deborah Knight Leila Abdallah was at home when the man walked through the front door.

“They’ve been through the worst thing imaginable and now they have to deal with this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the update

Deborah Knight
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873