OAM recipient dedicates honour to those lost to skin cancer

‘Melanoma Man’ Jay Allen has been recognised for his commitment to skin cancer awareness, today awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Since being diagnosed with a Stage 3 melanoma at the age of 32 and surviving, he has campaigned to make sure as many Aussies as possible know that prevention, including regular skin checks, is better than cure.

Mr Allen told Jim Wilson he was caught unaware by the honour, and said he was “just doing [his] job”.

“I dedicate it to the many friends I’ve lost to melanoma, and everyone affected by this disease.”

