Nurse charged with intent to murder after allegedly attempting to suffocate patient

A nurse has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to suffocate a patient at a South Western Sydney hospital.

As first revealed by Ben Fordham on 2GB breakfast, police responded to reports a registered nurse at a Bankstown Hospital had assaulted an elderly patient during the nightshift yesterday.

Police will allege in court the man pushed a pillow into the face of an 80-year-old man and forcibly held him down before another staff member had to intervene.

Following investigations, police later arrested a 50-year-old man when he arrived at the hospital about 4pm.

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with attempt to strangle/suffocate with intent to murder, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man has been refused bail to appear before court today.

