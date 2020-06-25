2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nurse charged with intent to murder after allegedly attempting to suffocate patient

3 hours ago
First with Ben Fordham
Nursepolice

A nurse has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to suffocate a patient at a South Western Sydney hospital.

As first revealed by Ben Fordham on 2GB breakfast, police responded to reports a registered nurse at a Bankstown Hospital had assaulted an elderly patient during the nightshift yesterday.

Police will allege in court the man pushed a pillow into the face of an 80-year-old man and forcibly held him down before another staff member had to intervene.

Following investigations, police later arrested a 50-year-old man when he arrived at the hospital about 4pm.

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with attempt to strangle/suffocate with intent to murder, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man has been refused bail to appear before court today.

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio

Image: Getty

First with Ben Fordham
AustraliaCrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873