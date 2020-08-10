2GB
NSW’s treatment of Newmarch House residents criticised amid royal commission

8 hours ago
NSW’s reluctance to move COVID-19 positive residents into hospitals has been criticised as “intolerable” at the aged care royal commission.

19 Newmarch House residents died after testing positive to the virus.

The senior counsel assisting the royal commission into aged care revealed officials failed to develop a COVID-19 plan.

Anglicare CEO Grant Millard will be questioned today over policies on moving sick residents to hospital.

Leading Age Services Australia Chief Advocate Tim Hicks told Deborah Knight it’s an issue of national importance.

“We all need to pay attention to aged care.”

Chief Advocate for National Seniors Ian Henschke told Ben Fordham someone needs to take responsibility.

“There have been literally 20 inquires into aged care over the last 25 years.”

Image: Getty

