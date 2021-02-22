NSW’s first-vaccinated give account of their ’emotional’ and historic experience

Hotel quarantine cleaner Gaya today made history, becoming the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the RPA’s vaccination hub.

She recounted the 45-minute process to Jim Wilson, explaining how those receiving the jab are given the opportunity to ask questions before giving their consent, and are monitored in a recovery room afterwards.

“I’m a bit more emotional than I thought I would be: it’s a very significant and memorable moment for me.

“It did not even hurt, I didn’t even feel it go in … I felt perfectly fine – I went back to work!”

RPA Nursing Manager Paula Williams is overseeing the vaccination hub, and told Jim staff were “ecstatic” to deliver their first patients protection today.

“I even had to try and get my front row seat just to … watch them being jabbed. It was quite emotional.”

6500 people per week will receive their shot at the RPA, but Paula herself will have to wait.

“I’m just concentrating on getting these workers sorted out first, and then I can take a moment and look forward to getting my jab done.”

