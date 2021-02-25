NSW Treasurer proposes payment plan for ‘disappointing’ Queensland government

A rift in the relationship between NSW and Queensland has reopened over a $30 million bill for hotel quarantine.

Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles has refused to reimburse NSW until the Morrison government approved its proposed quarantine hub near Toowoomba.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson Queensland’s breach of the board of treasurers’ agreement is “disappointing, extraordinary, and completely unacceptable”.

“It’s only fair that our taxpayers, who have been footing the bill for returning Australians get that reimbursement.

“If Queensland is struggling financially, they can just pick up the phone and we’ll enter into a payment plan!”

Mr Perrottet has not discussed the debt with Mr Miles since his comments yesterday.

“We might issue him with a statement of claim, the way they’re going.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview