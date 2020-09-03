2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Treasurer plans to lift restrictions to avoid Sydney retail crisis

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Dominic PerrottetSydney Retail

The NSW state government has called a retail crisis conference to consider changing restrictions and regulations to avoid losing billions over the peak shopping period.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson “I‘m particularly concerned about summer retail” because it traditionally brings in upwards of $12 billion a month.

“We want to make sure that we get Sydney back to a point where it’s thriving as much as possible.

“I want to get as many people around the table … to work through, what are the restrictions; what are the regulations; where is government getting in the way?

“That [way] we can actually sit there and say … we’re going to lift those restrictions; we’re going to make changes to taxes, just to get our city moving again.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BusinessLifestyleMoneyNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873