NSW Treasurer plans to lift restrictions to avoid Sydney retail crisis

The NSW state government has called a retail crisis conference to consider changing restrictions and regulations to avoid losing billions over the peak shopping period.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson “I‘m particularly concerned about summer retail” because it traditionally brings in upwards of $12 billion a month.

“We want to make sure that we get Sydney back to a point where it’s thriving as much as possible.

“I want to get as many people around the table … to work through, what are the restrictions; what are the regulations; where is government getting in the way?

“That [way] we can actually sit there and say … we’re going to lift those restrictions; we’re going to make changes to taxes, just to get our city moving again.”

