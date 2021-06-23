NSW Treasurer leaves CEO Sleepout missing ‘fundamental’ need of vulnerable Aussies

The 2021-22 state budget has been handed down, but advocates say not enough was included to address homelessness and social housing.

Vinnies NSW CEO Jack de Groot told Deborah Knight the Treasurer’s participation in last week’s CEO Sleepout makes the budget gaps all the more “disappointing”.

“There’s some good things in the budget, but the fundamental thing that will give security to people … [and] ability to participate in the economy was overlooked yesterday.

“This is a missed opportunity.

“It’s not for charities to underwrite the social contract that governments have with their citizens.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview