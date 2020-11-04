NSW Treasurer hopes for fast result in US election
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says a fast US election result is the best outcome for the economy.
It could be days until a result is known, as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wait to see who will claim key battleground states.
Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham a fast outcome is best for our economy.
“The quicker we get a result … it’s going to be better, not just for Australia but for the global economic position worldwide.”
