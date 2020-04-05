NSW Treasurer admits mistakes were made with Ruby Princess as criminal investigation launched

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has conceded mistakes were made with the Ruby Princess cruise ship and those responsible should be held to account.

11 people who were aboard the Ruby Princess have died with more than 600 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the cruise ship.

A criminal investigation has been launched into who gave permission for the ship to dock and for passengers to disembark unchecked.

Mr Perrottet tells Alan Jones mistakes were made but the focus now is on the pandemic itself.

“I believe right now is not the time for incrimination… it’s the time to focus on the health and economic response.

“But there is no doubt that once this investigation takes place those who have made mistakes should be held to account.”

Passenger June Hardimon is recovering from coronavirus and says they weren’t told people on board may have been sick.

“They didn’t look at our passports, they couldn’t get rid of us fast enough!”

Passenger Bill Bereens and his wife caught coronavirus onboard the ship. They say they were not told to self-isolate upon disembarking.

“When we got home I started to get a full cough and by 10 o’clock that night I was in Nepean Hospital confirmed positive.

“I have got two emails received a day and a half after we came home saying we’ve got to self-isolate.”

