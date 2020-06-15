NSW to become ‘the land of 1000 gigs’

Come November, NSW’s live music industry will kick off again in full force, with a series of 1000 events planned.

The Great Southern Nights music event, dubbed ‘the land of 1000 gigs’, will feature 20 nights of performances across the state, culminating with the ARIA awards in Sydney.

Among the Aussie star-studded line-up are the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Tones and I.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres told Mark Levy it was especially important to curate events outside of metropolitan areas, with regional economies particularly hard-hit in recent times.

“Small venues in country towns, venues in the city, up and down the coast – everyone will get a guernsey​.

“It’s about time we put a smile back on everyone’s face, and what better way to do that than have an Australian music event?”

