NSW reveals new Energy Roadmap promising cheap, reliable renewables

The New South Wales government’s new Energy Roadmap will rely heavily on renewables and “drive investment into the bush”.

The NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, released today, plans to attract $32 billion in private investment in renewable energy and deliver 9000 jobs by 2030.

However, Jim Wilson has questioned whether renewables will be able to replace the state’s five existing coal-fired power stations that will close by the end of 2023, and which currently provide up to three quarters of NSW’s power.

NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean told Jim Wilson they’ve done the modelling and tested it against other forms of power generation.

“We haven’t been ideological about this, it’s time to end the culture wars.

“It’s not about how you get the energy, it’s about making sure that it’s as cheap as possible and it works when we need it.”

