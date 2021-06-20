NSW Premier takes vaccine fight to National Cabinet

The state government is lobbying the federal government for more Pfizer vaccines as it races to immunise more people.

There’s been an increase in those seeking the shot after the eligibility for AstraZeneca rose to those over 60.

GPs will soon be able to administer the doses, but a lack of supply could limit the rollout.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she’ll make a case for additional doses at today’s National Cabinet.

“I know other states have received a top-up and I just want to make sure we get our fair share.”

