NSW Premier scolds interstate counterparts for causing ‘unnecessary angst’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again urged her Queensland and Victorian counterparts to reopen their borders.

Ms Berejiklian agreed there is no reason to maintain the border closure to Greater Sydney.

She told Chris Smith NSW’s testing and tracing capability has been extensively tested since the pandemic began, but outbreaks will be a reality of life for some time yet.

“It just causes people unnecessary angst, seriously.

“This is a very unpredictable, dangerous virus, but I have such confidence in our health people to get on top of the virus.”

