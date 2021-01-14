2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • NSW Premier scolds interstate counterparts..

NSW Premier scolds interstate counterparts for causing ‘unnecessary angst’

42 mins ago
Chris Smith
border closuresGladys Berejiklian
Article image for NSW Premier scolds interstate counterparts for causing ‘unnecessary angst’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again urged her Queensland and Victorian counterparts to reopen their borders.

Ms Berejiklian agreed there is no reason to maintain the border closure to Greater Sydney.

She told Chris Smith NSW’s testing and tracing capability has been extensively tested since the pandemic began, but outbreaks will be a reality of life for some time yet.

“It just causes people unnecessary angst, seriously.

“This is a very unpredictable, dangerous virus, but I have such confidence in our health people to get on top of the virus.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Chris Smith
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873