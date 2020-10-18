NSW Premier Gladys Berejikian bares all in candid interview with Ben Fordham
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has joined Ben Fordham live in studio after a tumultuous week.
Last week the Premier admitted to having a close personal relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire who is currently under investigation for corruption.
The public have been divided on the Premier’s future, with some offering unwavering support and others insisting her position is untenable.
Now, she’s joined Ben Fordham to answer burning questions from the public.
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview