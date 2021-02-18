2GB
NSW Premier encourages high COVID jab take-up ahead of rollout

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for NSW Premier encourages high COVID jab take-up ahead of rollout

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is encouraging people to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s made available to them.

Over the next three weeks 35,000 frontline workers, including quarantine workers and highly exposed health workers such as those in testing clinics, emergency departments, and ambulance, will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

The doses will be distributed out of three hubs in Sydney; from Westmead, Liverpool and Royal Prince Alfred hospitals.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

“We don’t like to make things mandatory in NSW, but I think there should be very, very, strong incentives for people to get the vaccine. It’s the right thing to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

HealthNewsNSW
