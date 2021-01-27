WATCH | Hoon charged after CCTV captures Australia Day burnout

Police have charged a man doing burnouts in a suburban street after Ray Hadley implored his listeners to help identify the vehicle.

Ray has been sent CCTV footage of a Holden SS Commodore doing burnouts in Cairnes Road, Glenorie, on Australia Day.

The street was blanketed in smoke and the rear wheels of the car shredded, causing it to drop to the road.

Several men helped the driver move the car to a nearby street where the car was parked and left behind.

Ray Hadley was initially contacted by a concerned listener whose wife drove past the incident.

A 28-year-old Pennant Hills man was issued a court attendance notice for aggravated burnout.

His licence has been suspended and his vehicle confiscated for three months.

“He’ll be doing burnouts on his pushbike from here on in!” Ray Hadley said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb told Ray these actions put the whole community at risk.

“Their safety is at risk.

“People power has resulted in a great result. We won’t tolerate it.”

