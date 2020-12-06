2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Police own their mistake after German dual nationals sidestep quarantine

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19hotel quarantineNSW Police
Article image for NSW Police own their mistake after German dual nationals sidestep quarantine

A mother and son who accidentally breached protocol by travelling on from Sydney to Melbourne without quarantining are not to blame for the mistake, NSW Police say.

Miscommunication led to a junior NSW Police officer, who was on his second shift, believing the German dual nationals were exempt from hotel quarantine.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy told Ben Fordham the junior officer is remorseful for the error, and there was no ill intent on the part of the two passengers.

“It’s simple English: we really have made a mistake, we’ve owned the mistake, we’ve moved forward.

“It’s two people out of 100,000 people at the airport.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873