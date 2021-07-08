NSW Police ‘disappointed’ at accusations of racism in COVID-blitz

NSW Police has responded to claims of racism over a police crackdown on COVID-breaches in Sydney’s southwest.

Greens MPs have described the decision to deploy an additional 100 officers to the area, to stop people and ask why they’re not at home, as racist.

Assistant Police Commissioner Tony Cooke told Ben Fordham accusations of racism are “disappointing”.

“We’re targeting the virus … im not targeting any individual.

“We are absolutely not doing anything other than targeting coronavirus.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full response

Image: Getty