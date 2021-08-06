2GB
NSW police always at the ready to shut down anti-lockdown protests

31 mins ago
Jim Wilson
anti-lockdownMal LanyonNSW Policeprotests
Article image for NSW police always at the ready to shut down anti-lockdown protests

NSW Police are staying on their toes to stay ahead of any future illegal anti-lockdown rallies.

Metropolitan Field Operations Commander Mal Lanyon told Jim Wilson “self-entitled” protesters “putting their own thoughts first” will not be tolerated.

“We’re planning every week on the premise that this may occur.

“What we saw last night in Melbourne was unacceptable; it’s really putting the safety of the community at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest update from police

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
