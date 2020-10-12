NSW Opposition leader says Gladys Berejiklian’s excuses not good enough
NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has expressed outrage following ICAC’s revelations about the Premier.
Gladys Berejiklian admitted to a “close personal relationship” with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire who is under investigation for corruption.
Ms McKay told Ray Hadley the issue is bigger than who the Premier chooses to have a relationship with.
“She knew the issues before ICAC were the issues he told her about, she should have disclosed that!
“Simply saying ‘I’m entitled to love someone or be in a relationship with someone’ doesn’t cut it.”
