NSW MPs recommending coercive control be criminalised

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Natalie Ward
Article image for NSW MPs recommending coercive control be criminalised

NSW MPs are recommending coercive control be made a crime after the report was tabled in parliament.

The report says police and frontline workers should undergo an education and training program before the laws are changed.

It is also recommending an immediate change to apprehended violence orders, so they include controlling behaviour.

Joint Select Committee on Coercive Control Chair Natalie Ward told Deborah Knight coercive control is deemed a form of domestic violence overseas.

“If we can identify that, and act on it, we may well be on the way to preventing these matters escalating to homicide.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
LawNewsNSW
