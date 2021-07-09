2GB
NSW MP Jihad Dib rejects suggestions of racism in police blitz

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Jihad Dib
Lakemba MP Jihad Dib says an extra police presence in southwest Sydney is not a result of racism.

Many in the community have pointed out a double standard between cases in Bondi and western Sydney as police launch a crackdown on covid compliance in the area.

Mr Dib told Deborah Knight “I certainly wouldn’t be using the word racism”.

“What’s really important is that the community and the police work together.

“I don’t want to see an ‘us and them’ mentality.”

