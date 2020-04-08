NSW Minister turns to a talking parrot in these tough times

The coronavirus restrictions have seen people turn to unusual activities and purchases to get them through, including politicians.

NSW Counter Terrorism Minister Anthony Roberts tells Deborah Knight he bought his children a pet Quaker Parrot so they can teach it to talk.

He says his five-year-old son was incredibly excited by the bird.

“When I said you can train them to talk, he said ‘Dad, can I teach it the F word?’

“I said ‘Tom, you can teach the bird whatever words you want, just leave mum alone.’”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty