2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • NSW launches local future-proofing vaccine..

NSW launches local future-proofing vaccine production effort

2 hours ago
2GB News
vaccines
Article image for NSW launches local future-proofing vaccine production effort

The NSW government has announced a “formal coordination process” to bring large-scale mRNA vaccine manufacturing to the state.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the long-term strategy is about harnessing existing “pockets of excellence” in universities and labs across the state to future-proof vaccine needs.

“In the main, it’ll be industry that’ll come in and back this process.

“This is about building an industry that currently doesn’t exist in NSW.”

Chief Scientist Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte has advised a pilot program will take between 12 and 24 months to initiate, addressing long-term COVID-19 vaccine production, as well as future immunisation needs.

While vaccine components are being produced in NSW, scale and quality in assembling those components required a coordinated effort.

Premier Berejiklian aims to introduce pharmaceutical manufacturing to NSW at a scale seen nowhere else in the country.

 

Image: Nine News

2GB News
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873