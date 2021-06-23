2GB
NSW Labor’s budget reply speech cancelled

45 mins ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Chris Minns
Article image for NSW Labor’s budget reply speech cancelled

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns won’t be delivering his budget reply speech today amid Sydney’s growing COVID outbreak.

Mr Minns told Ben Fordham “all sides agree now’s not the time for politics”.

“We negotiated with the Premier’s Chief of Staff very early this morning that, ultimately, there are more important things on the agenda than a political statement on the budget.

“We both decided, the government and the Opposition, that now is not the right time to go ahead with the budget reply speech.”

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
HealthNewsNSWPolitics
