2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Labor leader’s $67 million alternative to speed camera ‘revenue raising’

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Chris MinnsSPEED CAMERASTRAFFIC FINES
Article image for NSW Labor leader’s $67 million alternative to speed camera ‘revenue raising’

The state Opposition is calling for speed camera warning signs to be reintroduced, after The Daily Telegraph revealed fines have raked in $6.3 million in one month alone.

Despite the NSW government’s argument the road toll is down by 15 deaths compared to the three-year average, “it’s hard to argue that it’s not about revenue raising”, Ray said.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns told Ray high visibility policing and black spot speed warning signs would be more effective than fining people.

Instead of using the fine revenue to triple the number of cameras as planned, Mr Minns called on the government to lift the spend on policing from $27 million to $67 million, to fund an additional 100 highway patrol officers.

“I’m not convinced that if someone … gets a speeding fine and then receives the notice in the mail two weeks later, that’s the best way of lowering the road toll.

“I’d rather people don’t break the law – let’s stop them speeding before they even do it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873