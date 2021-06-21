NSW Labor leader’s $67 million alternative to speed camera ‘revenue raising’

The state Opposition is calling for speed camera warning signs to be reintroduced, after The Daily Telegraph revealed fines have raked in $6.3 million in one month alone.

Despite the NSW government’s argument the road toll is down by 15 deaths compared to the three-year average, “it’s hard to argue that it’s not about revenue raising”, Ray said.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns told Ray high visibility policing and black spot speed warning signs would be more effective than fining people.

Instead of using the fine revenue to triple the number of cameras as planned, Mr Minns called on the government to lift the spend on policing from $27 million to $67 million, to fund an additional 100 highway patrol officers.

“I’m not convinced that if someone … gets a speeding fine and then receives the notice in the mail two weeks later, that’s the best way of lowering the road toll.

“I’d rather people don’t break the law – let’s stop them speeding before they even do it.”

