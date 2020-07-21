NSW Labor leader calls for masks to be made mandatory

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay is pushing for masks to be made mandatory on public transport as the state fights to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Masks will be made mandatory in Melbourne from 11.59 tonight but are only strongly encouraged in NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian maintains it is a personal choice but is recommended in instances where social distancing is impossible.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has asked Sydneysiders to avoid using public transport.

Ms McKay told Ben Fordham the government should issue a mandatory directive.

“We know that those trains are crowded, those buses are crowded, and people should be wearing a mask.

“It’s what’s happening in other parts of the world and I don’t see why it shouldn’t happen here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview