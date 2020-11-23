2GB
NSW Health Minister implores QLD Premier to adhere to the bar she set

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Whilst the NSW border is now open to Victoria, the Queensland border remains shut for those in Greater Sydney.

The NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to “have a good think” about the current restrictions and to “change her position pretty quickly”.

Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson “it’s 16 days of absolutely no evidence of any transmission whatsoever here in NSW”.

“But it’s bigger than that because Premier Palaszczuk set up a bar, and she said that all we needed to have was at least 28 days of no [un]explainable community transmission.

“Well it’s actually been 30 days now, so this really does mean that we should be getting our borders open straight away.”

Mr Hazzard’s message to Premier Palaszczuk is “please don’t wait another week … families just need it, they need to get back together.”

Jim Wilson
