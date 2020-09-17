NSW hailed as gold standard as employment figures bounce back

There has been a surprise drop in Australia’s unemployment rate, with the economy adding more than 100,000 jobs.

The latest Bureau of Statistics figures show the national unemployment rate fell from 7.5 to 6.8 per cent in August.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash warned there’s “a long road back” to normality, but told Jim Wilson the outlook is positive for states which continue to wind back restrictions.

“New South Wales … really have got it right: testing, tracking and tracing, you saw your employment increase by 51,500.

“That’s great news … because you are literally showing Australians this is how you live with COVID-19 and reopen your economy in an effective manner.”

