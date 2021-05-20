2GB
NSW government’s ‘slap in the face’ sees pandemic heroes walk out

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for NSW government’s ‘slap in the face’ sees pandemic heroes walk out

At least 250 of NSW’s patient transport workers have today expressed their anger at the state government’s “lousy” 0.3 per cent pay rise by walking off the job.

Listener Sarah, a patient transport officer in south-west Sydney, called in to Drive with Jim Wilson to explain why she took industrial action against the government.

“They’re sitting there on a nice six-figure salary, raking the money in sitting behind a desk while we’re out there facing COVID on the front line.

“It’s a slap in the face.”

Paramedics are on the verge of going on strike too, she warned.

Press PLAY below to hear Sarah’s call in full

Jim Wilson
