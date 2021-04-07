NSW government secures lease for Homebush vaccine super-hub

The NSW government has announced a vaccine ‘super-hub’ will be established at Homebush from next month.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed to Jim Wilson the government has today signed the lease for an empty commercial building “in a good location”.

At full capacity, the hub will be able to administer 30,000 shots per week.

“It certainly is quite massive, and it’ll move along the vaccination rate quite dramatically, but … it’s all dependent on actually getting the vaccine via the federal government.

“I’ll stress this Jim: it will not be a drop-in centre, it’ll be by booking.”

UNSW epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws told Jim it’s a “great start”, but more hubs are needed if the state is to get anywhere near its vaccine target.

According to her calculations, 6.3 million Australians will still be waiting for their second dose in January of 2022.

“We really need to increase the speed at which we’re vaccinating, otherwise we won’t get ready to open up our borders to the rest of the world until mid next year.”

