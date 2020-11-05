2GB
NSW government to hand out restaurant vouchers for every family

7 hours ago
Article image for NSW government to hand out restaurant vouchers for every family

Households will be offered $100 restaurant vouchers under a plan being considered by the NSW Premier. 

The Australian reported the measure will be a key feature of the state budget and available to people over the age of 18.

Households with more than two people would be eligible to receive the full payment, while single-person households would receive $50.

The vouchers would not be redeemable for the sale of alcohol.

Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the NSW budget is being finalised.

“We get how tough it is for families at the moment … we get how tough it is for small businesses, so we’re hoping in the budget to make sure that we take care of everybody who has been going through those difficult times.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

