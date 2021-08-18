2GB
NSW government considering ‘all the levers we can pull’ as COVID cases surge

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19crisis cabinetJOHN BARILAROlockdown
Article image for NSW government considering ‘all the levers we can pull’ as COVID cases surge

The NSW Deputy Premier has confirmed the state government is looking into new ways to control COVID-19, after NSW recorded 633 new cases in 24 hours.

A “gutted” John Barilaro told Jim Wilson the amount of transmission in homes and workplaces shows people simply aren’t listening to health orders.

“I don’t know mate, we’ve got all these rules in place; have we overcomplicated it? Are we making it too hard for people to follow?

“The reality is, they’re breaking the law.

“There is no way in the world that you can be out and about in that area, and have these sorts of case numbers.”

NSW Health brought more options to the table at the state government’s crisis cabinet today for consideration, he confirmed.

“We look at all the levers that we can pull.

“We’re not going to rule anything out, anymore.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
HealthLawNewsNSW
