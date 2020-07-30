NSW government backflips on Ritz-Carlton development

The government is paving the way for the construction of a 51-storey Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel tower at The Star casino.

The 20-year strategy promises to open up Pyrmont to more commercial and office space, while protecting heritage locations.

Planning Minister Rob Stokes told Ben Fordham it will create 23,000 new jobs in the area.

The $500-million Ritz Carlton hotel at The Star was blocked by the NSW government with claims the Darling Harbour development would “appear isolated and overly prominent”.

Mr Stokes said The Star’s development would be shorter than first planned and in a slightly different location.

“We’ve fixed up the rules, we’ve done all the work, and provided some clear guidance for The Star to put in an application that everyone can support.”

