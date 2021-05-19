2GB
NSW Farmers slam ‘impractical’ mouse plague package

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Adam Marshallmouse plague
Article image for NSW Farmers slam ‘impractical’ mouse plague package

NSW Farmers are calling for more immediate action to bring the rampant mice population under control, with the state government’s rescue package still months away. 

NSW Farmers Vice President Xavier Martin says Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall’s $50 million package is ‘impractical’ and not helpful to farmers.

“It starts with a rodenticide that’s actually in France at the moment, it’s not here,” he told Ray Hadley.

“We haven’t got approvals from the APVMA; the last time they did have a permit on this, it was only perimeter.”

Mr Martin said two billion baits have already been laid on his property, and are all gone.

“That’s why the sort of nonsense that Marshall’s proposing needs to be called out.

“Solutions that are months away are not going to help us. We need solutions now.”

Ray Hadley
News
