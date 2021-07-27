NSW facility to freeze people to bring them back to life … but there’s a catch

An Australian company is offering people the chance to be frozen and brought back to life – but there’s a catch, it might not work.

Australia’s first cryonics facility – designed to freeze humans to preserve their body immediately after they die – is on track to open early next year in Holbrook, NSW.

Southern Cryonics Director Peter Tsolakides told Ben Fordham said there is “some possibility” people will be brought back to life.

“There are no guarantees – and it’s for the future, the technology.

“Once we work it out, nobody will be dead!”

Image: Getty