NSW Deputy Premier’s promise amid controversial drug plan

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILARO
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is adamant the state will not go soft on drug crime.

The government is considering a softer policy for people caught carrying the drug ice after an inquiry into its use.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham he thinks people in the regions who are on JobSeeker are using their money to buy drugs.

“I can promise you this, we’re not going soft on crime.

“This isn’t marijuana, these are serious drugs and they have to be treated in a very serious way.”

Ben Fordham
