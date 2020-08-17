2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Deputy Premier wants volunteer firefighters paid

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILARO

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro wants volunteer firefighters to be paid next fire season.

NSW RFS members worked tirelessly last fire season to extinguish blazes ripping through towns.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham they deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.

“Some of these volunteers are on the fireground for a month, two months, three months … that’s beyond volunteering.

“There should be a trigger point where they get compensated for their time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: RFS

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873