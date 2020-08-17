NSW Deputy Premier wants volunteer firefighters paid
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro wants volunteer firefighters to be paid next fire season.
NSW RFS members worked tirelessly last fire season to extinguish blazes ripping through towns.
Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham they deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.
“Some of these volunteers are on the fireground for a month, two months, three months … that’s beyond volunteering.
“There should be a trigger point where they get compensated for their time.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: RFS