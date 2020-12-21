NSW Deputy Premier says states ‘jumped the gun’ with border closures

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro believes the states acted too early, shutting the border to Sydneysiders.

Health authorities are scrambling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak so that families can reunite over the Christmas period.

But states and territories have slammed their borders shut to Sydneysiders in response to the rise in cases.

“We’ve seen them jump the gun in the past,” Mr Barilaro told Mark Levy, “they treat the border like a light switch.”

“We didn’t shut that border until there were 140 cases a day in Victoria.

“10 or 15 or 20 cases, I don’t think is merit in relation to shutting the border.”

