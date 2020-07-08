NSW Deputy Premier says flying cars coming to Australia by 2023

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is confident flying cars will be available in Australia in just a couple years time.

The town of Narromine will be the home of a testing facility for an electric flying car.

An NSW government grant of $950,000 will allow Australian company AMSL Aero to develop a test model by the end of the year.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham flying cars could be a reality by 2023.

“The Jetsons have arrived to the Central West.

“This does sound like something from the future… but the truth is they’re not that far away.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview